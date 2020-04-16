COVID-19 Restrictions in Europe Should Be Lifted Gradually - WHO Regional Director

European countries should lift the coronavirus-linked restrictions gradually, while monitoring the effectiveness of these steps, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director Hans Henri P. Kluge said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) European countries should lift the coronavirus-linked restrictions gradually, while monitoring the effectiveness of these steps, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director Hans Henri P. Kluge said Thursday.

"As we consider transition, we must acknowledge that are no quick wins. Complexity and uncertainty lie ahead, which means that you are entering a period where you may need to rapidly adjust measures. Introduce and remove restrictions and ease restrictions gradually, while constantly monitoring the effectiveness of these actions and the response of the public. Ultimately, the behavior of each of us will determine the behavior of the virus. This will take perseverance and patience.

There is no fast-track back to normal," Kluge said.

The official noted that before easing restrictions each country must ensure that the virus transmission is controlled, there is enough health care capacity for case identification and contact tracing. According to him, it is also vital to make sure that risks are minimized in high-risk settings, while workplace prevention measures and physical distancing are put in place.

"Five, [one must ensure] that importation risks can be managed, and, six, that communities have a voice and are engaged in the transition," Kluge concluded.

WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove warned on Monday against lifting restrictions all over Europe at once.