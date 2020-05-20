COVID-19 Restrictions in Indonesian Capital Extended Until June 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The restrictions against COVID-19 imposed in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta have been extended until June 4, Jakarta Globe newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the city's governor, Anies Baswedan.

The measures against the spread of the disease were introduced in Jakarta on April 10 and then extended until this Friday.

The governor expressed the hope that in two weeks the number of coronavirus infections would go down so that the city could lift the restrictions.

Indonesia has confirmed a total of 18,496 cases, with the death toll of 1,221.

On the same day, Singapore unveiled a plan for a phased lifting of its restrictions, which will be implemented starting June 2.

"The Multi-Ministry Taskforce has assessed the situation and decided to exit the Circuit Breaker when it ends on 1 June 2020.

The daily number of new community cases has declined significantly. The dormitory situation has stabilised and we have been able to prevent the large clusters in the dormitories from spreading to the wider community. Therefore we will embark on a controlled approach to resume activities safely over three phases," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The plan consists of three stages. The first one will include resuming some business activities and gradually reopening education institutions.

The number of confirmed cases in Singapore is at 28,794, with 22 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.