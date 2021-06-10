COVID-19 restrictions remarkably lower other respiratory infections: Finnish health authority

The COVID-19 epidemic-related restrictions had remarkably lowered other respiratory infections in Finland in 2020, according to the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Wednesday

HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 epidemic-related restrictions had remarkably lowered other respiratory infections in Finland in 2020, according to the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Wednesday.

The health authority said that almost all infections caused by respiratory tract viruses and bacteria had decreased significantly since mid-March last year, when the Finnish government announced the state of emergency in the country due to COVID-19.

According to the data saved in the National Infectious Diseases Register (NIDR), during the 2019-2020 influenza season, about 10,200 influenza cases were reported to the NIDR, about 8,000 cases fewer than the previous year.

The number of severe infections caused by pneumococci dropped by nearly 50 percent, compared to one year earlier.

"In March 2020, COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions, remote work and study practices, hygiene instructions, safety intervals and later face masks were introduced. These have also had an impact on the prevalence of other respiratory tract infections," said Tuula Hannila-Handelberg, chief Physician at THL, in a press release.