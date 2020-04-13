COVID-19 Restrictions Used in High-Income Countries May Fail in Poorer Nations - WHO Chief

Lockdowns and similar restrictions that have been introduced in high-income countries may not bring the desired effect in poorer nations where people depend on daily on-site labor, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Lockdowns and similar restrictions that have been introduced in high-income countries may not bring the desired effect in poorer nations where people depend on daily on-site labor, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday.

"In countries with large poor populations, the stay-at-home orders and other restrictions used in some high-income countries may not be practical. Many poor people, migrants and refugees are already living in overcrowded conditions with few resources and little access to health care," Tedros told a regular media briefing.

The WHO chief noted that there were reports from across the globe about many people faced with the danger of losing their daily labor and, therefore, access to food amid coronavirus-related restrictions.

"Meanwhile, schools have closed for an estimated 1.4 billion children. This has halted their education, opened some to increased risk of abuse, and deprived many children of their Primary source of food," Tedros stressed.

He reiterated his call on all countries to ensure that lockdowns and similar physical distancing measures were not at the expense of human rights.