COVID-19 Revaccination To Begin In Austria On October 17 - Health Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Revaccination against the coronavirus will begin in Austria on October 17, Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein said on Tuesday.

The decision concerns those who were among the first to be vaccinated and received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine no later than January 17, Muckstein said.

"There are certain groups, for example, people with weakened immunity, who can be revaccinated earlier after consulting a doctor. Also, a test for neutralizing antibodies can be done. In general, I would not recommend doing this, but for certain groups it is possible," the minister said on the Austrian O1 radio station.

The first vaccines in Austria were administered in December 2020 to residents of nursing homes, as well as health workers; thus, they received a second dose in January 2021.

To date, 59.98% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose in Austria.

