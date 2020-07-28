UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Risks Becoming Another Disease Of Poor People - ICRC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

COVID-19 Risks Becoming Another Disease of Poor People - ICRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The new coronavirus disease may become another condition that disproportionately affects the poorest nations, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross regional delegation for Mexico and Central America said Tuesday.

"The first danger is that the vaccine will transform COVID-19 into yet another disease of the poor like so many other diseases today that have vaccine that you can be immunized against," Jordi Raich said at a Valdai Club online discussion.

Raich said during the event, titled "Global Response to the Pandemic: the Strategy of the World Community and Social Challenges," that hundreds of thousands have been dying every day from diseases because they did not have access to even the easy and cheap treatments.

"One of the characteristics of this pandemic is that it has turned the whole humanity, everyone of us vulnerable. But If we have become vulnerable those who were vulnerable before have become super vulnerable even more so," he noted.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 16 million globally have been infected with the virus and over 600,000 have died from complications of COVID-19. Several vaccines are currently in various phases of human trials but chances of them making it to the mass market before 2021 are slim.

Related Topics

World Poor Died Mexico May Market Event From Slim Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

31 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.