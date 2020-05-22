COVID-19 Showed Many Weak Links in Chinese Public Health Emergency Management - Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated many weak links in the Chinese public health emergency management, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said in a report issued on Friday.

"During the COVID-19 response, many weak links have been exposed in public health emergency management, and the people have expressed their views and suggestions, which deserve our attention.

We must strive to improve our work and fulfill our responsibilities and make every effort to live up to the people's expectations," the report said.