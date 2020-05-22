UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Showed Many Weak Links In Chinese Public Health Emergency Management - Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:00 AM

COVID-19 Showed Many Weak Links in Chinese Public Health Emergency Management - Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated many weak links in the Chinese public health emergency management, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said in a report issued on Friday.

"During the COVID-19 response, many weak links have been exposed in public health emergency management, and the people have expressed their views and suggestions, which deserve our attention.

We must strive to improve our work and fulfill our responsibilities and make every effort to live up to the people's expectations," the report said.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid ..

7 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

7 hours ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

8 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

9 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.