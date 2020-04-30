UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Shows Health Essential, More Important Than Economy - WHO European Director

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:42 PM

The coronavirus pandemic revealed that health should be prioritized above everything else, and that health is a key to the economy and national security, WHO European Director Hans Henri P. Kluge said on Thursday

"The biggest lesson overall at this stage would be that health really deserves to be at the top of the political agenda. For decades, we have been advocating that health is a driver of the economy. What we see now is that without health, there is no economy, without health there is no national security. So once that we get out of the pandemic through united efforts, this is a lesson never to be forgotten," Kluge said during a briefing.

The WHO regional director also added that another key issue was solidarity, and called for European countries to cooperate and fight the pandemic together.

"Now I believe and what I see definitely in the WHO European region is that every country understands that even if a particular country has its own house in order, it necessitates all other countries to be united and together only as strong as the weakest part in chain," he said.

Kluge also said that it was essential to make fast and necessary decisions amid "new and emerging infections like the coronavirus," even if these decisions were not very comfortable and easy to make.

