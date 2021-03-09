COVID-19 Situation Expected to Stabilize in Russia in 3 Months - Infectious Disease Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The coronavirus situation in Russia will stabilize by the summer of 2021, infectious disease expert Evgeny Timakov told Sputnik.

"By this summer, [the situation with COVID-19 in Russia] will stabilize," Timakov, head physician at the "Lider Meditsiny" medical center said.

Earlier, Timakov told Sputnik that a spike in coronavirus infections was expected in Russia in mid-spring, but the number of COVID-19 cases would go down at the end of May.

Timakov explained that even those who have already come into contact with the coronavirus, particularly people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19, will be at risk since their antibody protection from the virus is wearing off.

Sergey Voznesensky, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University told Sputnik that the number of coronavirus cases in Russia has been increasing but will go down in about two months.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,333,029. The total coronavirus death toll in Russia stands at over 89,400.