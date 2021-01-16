COVID-19 Situation in Americas Remains Complicated - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The situation with COVID-19 in the Americas, Brazil in particular, is severe but is not driven by new virus variants, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program, said on Friday.

"The situation is difficult.

And, in this case, in the case of the Southern Cone and Central and South America it is not the new variants driving this transmission. New variants may have an impact down the line and they may have some impact now ... but again it's too easy to say it's the variant and say it is the virus that did it," Ryan said at a press conference.

The official urged the Latin American countries to intensify their efforts against the pandemic.