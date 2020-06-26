UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Situation In ASEAN Nations Stabilizing - Vietnamese Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

COVID-19 Situation in ASEAN Nations Stabilizing - Vietnamese Prime Minister

The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is stabilizing, with the rates of fatalities seeing a drop, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at an opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN summit on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is stabilizing, with the rates of fatalities seeing a drop, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at an opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN summit on Friday.

"Despite the complex developments of the pandemic, the ASEAN members have essentially kept the situation under control. Compared to the global average, we are enjoying a high proportion of recoveries over total confirmed cases. Fatalities are low and the rate of fatality is dropping," the prime minister said.

The minister noted that the pandemic has harmed the regional economy, mainly the tourism sector.

"In the early months of this year, COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on the economy and society of ASEAN member states. It pains us to witness the suffering of tens of thousands of families whose loved ones passed away due to the disease. We empathize with the damage and difficulties endured by hundreds of thousands of disrupted businesses and millions of workers deprived of their livelihood, particularly those in the tourism and service sectors," he said.

According to the minister, the current health crisis "is fanning the flames of dormant challenges" within the political, economic and social environment of the world and in each region.

"International institutions and international law are being seriously challenged. Strategic friction among the major powers are exposing themselves and escalating. While the entire world is stretched thin in the fight against the pandemic, irresponsible acts and acts in violation of international law are still taking place, affecting the environment of security and stability in certain regions, including in our region," Phuc said.

He stressed that the countries need to adhere to the spirit of solidarity, cooperation and the sense of responsibility toward the international community.

"The role and mission of major countries, and of multilateral and regional organizations have become more prominent than ever," he said.

Meanwhile, the summit will discuss a comprehensive post-pandemic recovery plan for ASEAN, as well as the implementation of new initiatives, such as the creation of an ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund, the building of an ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies, and the establishment of an ASEAN Standard Operating Procedure for Public Health Emergencies, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Asia Million

Recent Stories

Senior Indian diplomat summoned for Pakistan's pro ..

38 seconds ago

Florida Authorities Register Increased Number of W ..

39 seconds ago

Hunerkada arranges online classes in Fashion,Texti ..

41 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs funds release for construct ..

42 seconds ago

Zulfikar campus of MUET announces online classes f ..

6 minutes ago

Sweden lashes out at WHO over virus listing

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.