COVID-19 Situation in ASEAN Nations Stabilizing - Vietnamese Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is stabilizing, with the rates of fatalities seeing a drop, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at an opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN summit on Friday.

"Despite the complex developments of the pandemic, the ASEAN members have essentially kept the situation under control. Compared to the global average, we are enjoying a high proportion of recoveries over total confirmed cases. Fatalities are low and the rate of fatality is dropping," the prime minister said.

The minister noted that the pandemic has harmed the regional economy, mainly the tourism sector.

"In the early months of this year, COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on the economy and society of ASEAN member states. It pains us to witness the suffering of tens of thousands of families whose loved ones passed away due to the disease. We empathize with the damage and difficulties endured by hundreds of thousands of disrupted businesses and millions of workers deprived of their livelihood, particularly those in the tourism and service sectors," he said.

According to the minister, the current health crisis "is fanning the flames of dormant challenges" within the political, economic and social environment of the world and in each region.

"International institutions and international law are being seriously challenged. Strategic friction among the major powers are exposing themselves and escalating. While the entire world is stretched thin in the fight against the pandemic, irresponsible acts and acts in violation of international law are still taking place, affecting the environment of security and stability in certain regions, including in our region," Phuc said.

He stressed that the countries need to adhere to the spirit of solidarity, cooperation and the sense of responsibility toward the international community.

"The role and mission of major countries, and of multilateral and regional organizations have become more prominent than ever," he said.

Meanwhile, the summit will discuss a comprehensive post-pandemic recovery plan for ASEAN, as well as the implementation of new initiatives, such as the creation of an ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund, the building of an ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies, and the establishment of an ASEAN Standard Operating Procedure for Public Health Emergencies, he added.