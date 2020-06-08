UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Situation In Europe Improves, But Worsens Globally - WHO Chief

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The COVID-19 situation in Europe is improving, but it is getting worse globally, with high numbers of cases reported, Director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening. More than 100,000 have been reported on nine of the past ten days. Yesterday, more than 136, 000 cases the most in a single day so far," Tedros told a press conference.

"Almost 75 percent of yesterday's cases come from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia," the WHO director continued.

