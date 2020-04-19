UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Situation In France Improving But Crisis Not Over - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

COVID-19 Situation in France Improving But Crisis Not Over - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The COVID-19 situation in France is steadily improving, but the epidemiological crisis is far from over, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Sunday.

"The situation is improving slowly, but positively. But the health crisis continues. To think that the crisis is behind us would be a mistake," Philippe said at a press conference.

The prime minister added that life after May 11, when France is scheduled to lift the lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, would not be the same.

On the same day, the head of France's public health agency Jerome Salomon reported that the country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 395 over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 19,718.

The latest rise is a significant drop from the 642 new deaths reported on Saturday.

In total, 12,069 people have died in French hospitals, and a further 7,649 people have lost their lives in the country's care facilities.

A further 785 cases of the disease were reported, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 112,606. More than 30,000 people are still hospitalized undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of stringent social distancing measures that have resulted in the closure of restaurants, parks, museums, and shops until May 11. From this date, the measures will be lifted gradually, the president stated.

