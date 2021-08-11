UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Situation In France 'More Than Difficult' Due To Delta Strain - Macron

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:07 PM

COVID-19 Situation in France 'More Than Difficult' Due to Delta Strain - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is getting very tough in light of the spread of the Delta virus variant

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is getting very tough in light of the spread of the Delta virus variant.

"I wanted us to gather at this health council, as the health situation [in France] is now more than difficult due to the Delta coronavirus variant, and requires our mobilization," Macron said during his speech via video link at the start of a cabinet meeting to discuss the pandemic.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations across the country has exceeded 9,200 earlier this week, the largest number since July, the president noted, adding that France will have to endure the pandemic "for many more months.

"

Macron also noted the low vaccination pace in a number of overseas French departments, in particular, in Guadeloupe and Martinique, linking it to the rise in infections.

Overseas Territories Minister Sebastien Lecornu told the Franceinfo broadcaster on Wednesday that Guadeloupe in the West Indies had recorded the highest single-day tally of 1,850 infections.

The authorities, the minister said, will have to enhance lockdown measures in Guadeloupe after a similar decision came into force in Martinique on Tuesday, as well as some other surrounding areas.

