COVID-19 Situation In Moscow In Line With With Global Resurgence Trend - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020)  An increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Moscow corresponds to the global trend for the COVID-19 resurgence, the capital's response center said on Friday.

"The number of new COVID-19 cases increases around the world. More than 5,400 cases were registered per day in Madrid in September, which is almost 3.5 times more than in Moscow. In Vienna, the peak was 178 cases per day until September, and in September 431 cases were recorded, which is almost 2.5 times more," the center said.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,560 new cases and 797 hospitalizations were registered in Moscow

"A total of 40.3 percent of the new cases are people aged from 18 to 45 years old, 21.9 percent from 46 to 65 years old, 16.1 percent from 66 to 79 years old, and another 7.6 percent are of over 80 years old. In addition, 14.1 percent of those infected are children. All patients, as well as people who have come into contact with them, are already under medical supervision," the center added.

More Stories From World

