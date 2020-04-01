COVID-19 Situation In Russia Becoming More Complicated - Putin
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:03 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The situation with the coronavirus outbreak in Russia is becoming more complicated, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the global pandemic is getting even more serious.
"The situation in our country is becoming more complicated. And in the world the situation with the coronavirus is very complicated 850,000 people are already sick," Putin said during a video call with the cabinet.