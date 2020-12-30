COVID-19 Situation in Tokyo 'Extremely Challenging' - Governor

The COVID-19 situation in Tokyo is "extremely challenging," Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday, and called on city residents to try to reverse current trends with virus spread during the New Year festivities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The COVID-19 situation in Tokyo is "extremely challenging," Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday, and called on city residents to try to reverse current trends with virus spread during the New Year festivities.

"The situation is extremely challenging, we are at an important stage. The infection spreads even at this very moment," Koike said at a press conference.

The governor also called on the city residents to use the New Year period as an opportunity to "turn the situation around.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, the expert council recognized the situation in the Japanese capital as difficult and critical for the health system. According to the experts, all 4,000 hospital beds allocated for patients with COVID-19 will be filled in two weeks if the current trends on the infection rate continue.

Tokyo reports 700-900 new COVID-19 cases on average in late December, and up to eight percent of daily conducted PCR tests come back positive. Overall, the Japanese capital has so far confirmed over 57,000 COVID-19 cases.