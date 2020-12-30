UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Situation In Tokyo 'Extremely Challenging' - Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:29 PM

COVID-19 Situation in Tokyo 'Extremely Challenging' - Governor

The COVID-19 situation in Tokyo is "extremely challenging," Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday, and called on city residents to try to reverse current trends with virus spread during the New Year festivities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The COVID-19 situation in Tokyo is "extremely challenging," Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday, and called on city residents to try to reverse current trends with virus spread during the New Year festivities.

"The situation is extremely challenging, we are at an important stage. The infection spreads even at this very moment," Koike said at a press conference.

The governor also called on the city residents to use the New Year period as an opportunity to "turn the situation around.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, the expert council recognized the situation in the Japanese capital as difficult and critical for the health system. According to the experts, all 4,000 hospital beds allocated for patients with COVID-19 will be filled in two weeks if the current trends on the infection rate continue.

Tokyo reports 700-900 new COVID-19 cases on average in late December, and up to eight percent of daily conducted PCR tests come back positive. Overall, the Japanese capital has so far confirmed over 57,000 COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Governor Tokyo Turkish Lira December All

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat confirms she will host 19th Lux Styl ..

3 minutes ago

UK Government Authorizes Use of AstraZeneca Vaccin ..

17 seconds ago

Putin Signs New Law on Foreign Agents

19 seconds ago

US Vice President Refused to Join Effort for Elect ..

23 seconds ago

Putin Signs Law on Sanctions for Censorship Agains ..

2 minutes ago

Gabonese Lawmakers Adopt Constitutional Change For ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.