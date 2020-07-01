COVID-19 Situation Stabilized, Cases Declining in Western Pacific - WHO Regional Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Though many countries around the world are reporting growing numbers of new cases of the COVID-19 lung disease, the situation in the Western Pacific region has stabilized and new infections are declining, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, said on Wednesday.

"Infections are accelerating in many parts of the world, but in our region most countries are seeing case numbers stabilized or decline. Some have had no new infections over a month, and most Pacific islands have yet to report a single case," Kasai told a virtual briefing.

According to the regional director, even though the region accounts for smaller number of cases compared to other parts of the world, its economies and societies were hit hard by the pandemic.

"There is really no room for complacency. There is still plenty of space for the virus to spread in this region. In this interconnected world as long as the virus is circulating somewhere, no country is safe. We must continue responding to the current situation and preparing every corner of every country for the possibility of large-scale community transmission," Kasai stressed.

The official called on regional countries to further enhance their tactics, which includes early detection, isolation, aggressive contact tracing and mobilizing the public nationwide.