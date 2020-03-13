COVID-19 Spread Complicates Resumption of Production in China - Authorities

The complication of the epidemiological situation in the world poses a lot of risks for restoring the production in China, Chinese Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xin Gobin said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The complication of the epidemiological situation in the world poses a lot of risks for restoring the production in China, Chinese Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xin Gobin said on Friday.

"The use of the production capacities of large industrial enterprises across the country outside the province of Hubei is currently exceeding 95%, on average, about 80% of enterprise workers have already returned to jobs; utilization of medium and small enterprises has already reached 60% ... However, the spread of the epidemic around the world creates huge uncertainties for the resumption of work and production in China," the official said at a press conference.

The vice minister added that China also faced such issues as the logistics of employees, lack of cash, anti-epidemic funds, different rates of production recovery at different levels and the low efficiency of production chains.

Since last December, China has been suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has already infected more than 90,000 people in the country and killed over 3,000 patients. Meanwhile, some 64,000 people have recovered.