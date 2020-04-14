COVID-19 Strain Delivered From US to Russia for Vaccine Development - Customs

A Russian company delivered the strain of COVID-19 from the United States to Russia to conduct research and develop a vaccine after obtaining relevant permission from the customs service in the city of Tomsk, the Russian customs' press service said on Tuesday

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A Russian company delivered the strain of COVID-19 from the United States to Russia to conduct research and develop a vaccine after obtaining relevant permission from the customs service in the city of Tomsk, the Russian customs' press service said on Tuesday.

"As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection, a Russian company delivered viral particles to the Moscow region for conducting research and developing a vaccine," the statement said.

According to the customs service, the declaration on the COVID-19 strain import was submitted remotely to the center of electronic declaration of Tomsk customs on April 10.

A spokesperson for the customs service told Sputnik that Russian companies regularly use the Tomsk customs electronic declaration center to declare various goods. An electronic declaration can be submitted to any such center in Russia, but for companies, it is more convenient to use the Tomsk center for importing goods from abroad to the Moscow region because of the time difference. A company can submit a declaration in the evening and obtain import permission by the morning time in Moscow.