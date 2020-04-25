COVID-19 Struggle Comparison Reveals Issues for Wealthy Nations, Better Results for Poorer

The governments around the world have faced a very difficult challenge amid the pandemic, and countries have shown different and surprising results in their efforts to combat the health crisis, for example, with rich European states having more deaths per capita compared to poorer nations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The governments around the world have faced a very difficult challenge amid the pandemic, and countries have shown different and surprising results in their efforts to combat the health crisis, for example, with rich European states having more deaths per capita compared to poorer nations.

Several broadcasters across Europe have conducted research into the number of deaths in relation to the population and the results were rather surprising, to say the least. Rich European countries showed poor results, with a few exceptions like Germany and Austria, while poorer countries of the continent did much better. Such outcomes could even influence the political arena and upcoming elections in some places.

At the initial stage of the health crisis, European countries choose different approaches to COVID-19 some choose the path of so-called herd immunity, while others went for full lockdowns. Soon afterward, the continent realized that the real problem was the insufficiency of healthcare systems and the inability of hospitals to cope with large numbers of patients.

Even if no measures were taken against the coronavirus, the economy would still be affected by the pandemic many people would get sick or their relatives would get infected, prompting workers to take leaves. Moreover, the healthcare system would become overwhelmed even faster, and doctors would face difficult choices, such as which patients should receive treatment first.

In the end, all countries have either limited the movement of their population or imposed more targeted restrictions, such as limiting the movement of the elderly and other people at risk.

The epidemic in China began on December 1, the United States reported its first case on January 20, and then France confirmed the arrival of COVID-19 four days later. Germany, Italy, India, Russia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and other countries also reported their first cases at the end of January.

The best and most simple data to look at is, without a doubt, the number of deaths compared to the total population of the country.

Slovakia shows the best result, with one death per 390,000 inhabitants. Slovakia is then followed by Latvia, with one death per 170,000 people. Other countries with rather positive data are Bulgaria, Poland and Greece.

Belgium, on the other hand, showed the worst figures in Europe, with one death per 1,800 people. Belgium is followed by Spain with one death per 2,200 inhabitants, and Italy with one death per 2,400 people. France, the UK and the Netherlands are all among the top five countries with the worst data.

The outcome of this is that the richest countries are apparently showing the poorest results. According to the World Bank, Belgium's GDP per capita is $47,500, the UK's GDP per capita is $42,900, France's GDP per capita is $41,000, while Italy's GDP per capita is $34,400.

Although Bulgaria has a very low GDP per capita ($9,200), which is five times less than Belgium's, its efficiency in the fight against the coronavirus is 80 times better than in Belgium one death per 140,000 inhabitants against one death per 1,800 people.

Several factors could be behind the reasons why some countries are more efficient against the coronavirus, and why others are not.

Timing could be the key to success. For example, Bulgaria had a lot of time to assess the experience of other European countries amid the pandemic, as Sofia confirmed its first case on March 4. Therefore, Bulgaria imposed movement restrictions on its population five days after the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case, while France, which kept direct flights with China for some time after COVID-19 was detected, did the same thing after waiting one month and 15 days.

Another factor is ideology. Some western European countries even criticized US President Donald Trump for halting flights to China and Europe too soon, as the European Union in general, and French President Emmanuel Macron in particular, believe in open borders and a globalized world.

Other factors include population density and the location of large airports and transport hubs, according to Enrique Caralino, a French doctor and emergency specialist at the Bichat Hospital in Paris.

"Paris or Milan and Northern Italy are platforms for air transport in Europe, with many flights every week between China and Europe. These regions, such as Lombardy, are also densely populated and industrial. It has probably played a role in spreading the epidemic. But there must be many other factors, and Frankfurt, in Germany, which is also a large airport, does not seem to have played such a role in spreading the epidemic," Caralino told Sputnik.

At the same time, the expert said that less developed regions could be confirming less COVID-19 cases due to a lack of technology.

"I am working with Africa and South America and while the traceability of data is fast and complete in France, thanks to technology, it is not true in less advanced countries, where the collection is still done and transmitted on paper, so there is a long delay before the figures are correct. There is also a chance factor involved," Caralino said.

Reporters and researchers are also saying that discipline is another key factor. Countries with a communist past could be more respectful to state regulations and orders, and Greece could be showing national unity and resilience after years of a financial crisis.

The German and Austrian authorities are also showing a disciplined approach, as Berlin and Vienna imposed anti-coronavirus measures ahead of other western European countries and managed to keep their healthcare systems up and running.

"Money has not bought good results in the fights against the pandemic", Mark Van Ranst, a Belgian virologist at the KU Leuven university and the head of the Belgian scientific committee advising the government on COVID-19, told Sputnik.

In the case of Greece, the fact that the virus did not arrive during the tourist season also played a big role, according to the virologist.

"If the pandemic had hit in July or August, you can imagine that the good results of Greece would not be there. With the many tourists going to Greece, the country would be very hard-hit by the pandemic if it had happened in the summer, while now, it escapes the worst," Van Ranst said.

The virologist also added that it was hard to compare the situation in countries like Slovakia to densely-populated western European cities like London or Madrid.

"As for the discipline, it is true that the Scandinavian countries are more respectful to authorities than us here in Belgium or in Italy," Van Ranst said.

The virologist added that Belgium's high death rate could also be explained by transparency and a big number of fatalities in nursing homes.

"I am optimistic about easing lockdown in about 2 weeks. The results of the school in the region of Oise in France, where a teacher died, being the first victim of the COVID-19 for France, are very interesting. More than 44 percent of the school (pupils, teachers, administration) have been infected, but the children only barely infected their family back home," Van Ranst said.

The scientist also said that the country could carefully re-open schools, and grandchildren should gradually be allowed to see their grandparents again.