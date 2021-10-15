COVID-19, Supply Chains and Labor Crunch Will Choke US Consumers Into 2022 - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Delta variant of the coronavirus disrupted supply chains and an ongoing labor market crunch will continue to choke US consumer sentiment into next year, the University of Michigan said in its latest consumer survey poll of Americans

"Consumer sentiment has remained for the past three months at the lows first recorded in response to last year's shutdown of the economy," University of Michigan Chief Economist Richard Curtin said about the result of the poll published on Friday.�"The Delta variant, supply chain shortages and reduced labor force participation rates will continue to dim the pace of consumer spending into 2022."

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was at 71.4 in its preliminary reading for October, down from 72.8 in September and 81.8 in October 2020. That was a drop of 1.9% on the month and 12.7% on the year.

Consumers account for 70% of the US economy and the survey typically tells of their mood for spending - a critical factor in an economy emerging from the disruptions of the measures implemented to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The results of the survey jarred somewhat with US retail sales numbers for September released by the Commerce Department on Friday, which showed a growth of nearly 14% on the year and a steady monthly expansion of 0.7% since August.

Economists polled by US media had expected a monthly decline of 0.2% for September retail sales due to challenges from the pandemic, especially inflation from surging commodity prices led by oil at seven-year highs of above $80 per barrel.

Instead, almost every key sector of the economy saw positive sales last month, showing promise ahead of the holiday shopping season that typically runs in the October to December stretch as festivities such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas take place.