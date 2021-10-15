UrduPoint.com

COVID-19, Supply Chains And Labor Crunch Will Choke US Consumers Into 2022 - Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:25 PM

COVID-19, Supply Chains and Labor Crunch Will Choke US Consumers Into 2022 - Survey

The Delta variant of the coronavirus disrupted supply chains and an ongoing labor market crunch will continue to choke US consumer sentiment into next year, the University of Michigan said in its latest consumer survey poll of Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Delta variant of the coronavirus disrupted supply chains and an ongoing labor market crunch will continue to choke US consumer sentiment into next year, the University of Michigan said in its latest consumer survey poll of Americans.

"Consumer sentiment has remained for the past three months at the lows first recorded in response to last year's shutdown of the economy," University of Michigan Chief Economist Richard Curtin said about the result of the poll published on Friday.�"The Delta variant, supply chain shortages and reduced labor force participation rates will continue to dim the pace of consumer spending into 2022."

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was at 71.4 in its preliminary reading for October, down from 72.8 in September and 81.8 in October 2020. That was a drop of 1.9% on the month and 12.7% on the year.

Consumers account for 70% of the US economy and the survey typically tells of their mood for spending - a critical factor in an economy emerging from the disruptions of the measures implemented to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The results of the survey jarred somewhat with US retail sales numbers for September released by the Commerce Department on Friday, which showed a growth of nearly 14% on the year and a steady monthly expansion of 0.7% since August.

Economists polled by US media had expected a monthly decline of 0.2% for September retail sales due to challenges from the pandemic, especially inflation from surging commodity prices led by oil at seven-year highs of above $80 per barrel.

Instead, almost every key sector of the economy saw positive sales last month, showing promise ahead of the holiday shopping season that typically runs in the October to December stretch as festivities such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas take place.

Related Topics

Christmas Oil Reading August September October December 2020 Market Commerce Media From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CS Balochistan chairs to review progress over Quet ..

CS Balochistan chairs to review progress over Quetta Development Package

17 seconds ago
 Dengue cases climbs to 3796 after 229 new cases in ..

Dengue cases climbs to 3796 after 229 new cases in KP

18 seconds ago
 EU's Michel Discusses Brussels-Beijing Dialogue Wi ..

EU's Michel Discusses Brussels-Beijing Dialogue With Chinese President

20 seconds ago
 Western Allies Back ASEAN Envoy's Planned Trip to ..

Western Allies Back ASEAN Envoy's Planned Trip to Myanmar

23 seconds ago
 Blinken to Visit Ecuador, Colombia to Discuss Anti ..

Blinken to Visit Ecuador, Colombia to Discuss Anti-Narcotics Cooperation - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Aiwan-e-Sadr certified as world's first presidency ..

Aiwan-e-Sadr certified as world's first presidency to go green, save Rs72m annua ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.