COVID-19 Swells Yearly Education Funding Gap In Poor Countries To $200Bln - UN Report

Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) A pre-pandemic funding shortfall of nearly $150 billion in the world's poorest nations will likely swell to $200 billion due to the novel coronavirus, a report by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) warned on Friday.

"Before the pandemic, UNESCO estimated the annual spending requirement to meet SDG4 at US$504 billion, of which US$148 billion were unavailable. Under plausible school closures and present GDP growth scenarios, COVID-19 looks set to increase this funding gap by up to a third," a press release summarizing the release said.

SDG4 refers to the education portion of UN Sustainable Development Goals, which call for the provision of quality schooling for all by 2030.

UNESCO called on international donors to honor commitments to fund global education, noting that less than half of the aid provided for Primary and secondary schooling now goes to low- and middle-income nations where support is needed most, the release said.

