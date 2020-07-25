COVID-19 Symptoms Linger in Third of People 2 Weeks After Positive Tests - US Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) A two-month survey of hundreds of people with novel coronavirus symptoms who tested positive but were not sick enough to be hospitalized revealed that more than a third had yet to fully recover within two weeks of the test, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report.

"In a multistate telephone survey of symptomatic adults who had a positive outpatient test result for SARS-CoV-2 infection, 35 percent had not returned to their usual state of health when interviewed 2-3 weeks after testing. Among persons aged 18-34 years with no chronic medical conditions, one in five had not returned to their usual state of health," the report said on Friday.

The CDC pointed out in the report that the average time between the test and the interview was 16 days.

Among 292 respondents in the April 15 - June 25 survey, 94 percent who reported experiencing one or more symptoms such as cough or fever at the time of testing - the symptoms persisted for 26 percent of those aged 18-34 years, 32 percent of those aged 35-49 years and 47 percent for those older than 50, the report said.

The report recommended developing health messages targeting healthy people because the survey results showed that the novel coronavirus infection can result in prolonged illness, even among younger adults without underlying chronic medical conditions.