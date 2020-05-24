COVID-19 Tally in Azerbaijan Approaches 4,000 As Lockdown Continues- Response Center

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan has increased by 127 and almost reached 4,000, the government's response center said on Saturday as the lockdown in the country continues

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan has increased by 127 and almost reached 4,000, the government's response center said on Saturday as the lockdown in the country continues.

On Friday, the overall tally increased by 106.

"We have detected 3,982 cases of the coronavirus in Azerbaijan to date, with 2,506 people having recovered, 49 people having passed away, [and] 1,427 people continuing to receive treatment in specialized clinics," the center said in a statement.

On May 1, the authorities have extended the quarantine against COVID-19 until the end of the month.