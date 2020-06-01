COVID-19 Tally in Belarus Surpasses 43,400, Death Toll at 240 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belarus has increased by 847 within the last 24 hours to 43,403, a downward trend compared to the previous day, while the number of fatalities has climbed to 240, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, the daily increase was at 898.

"We have registered 43,403 people with positive COVID-19 test results. We have performed 553,377 tests in total," the ministry said in a statement.

As of Monday, 18,776 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.