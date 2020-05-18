UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Tally In Germany Rises By 177 Amid Loosening Of Lockdown Measures - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany has increased by 177 in the last 24 hours (583 yesterday) and 14 patients have passed away (33 yesterday), the Robert Koch Institute, a part of the country's Health Ministry, said on Monday, as Germany has been softening its coronavirus response measures.

There have been a total of 174,697 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the epidemic, along with 7,935 deaths and over 154,600 recoveries.

Bavaria accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases (45,507) in the country, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (36365) and Baden-Wurttemberg (34,000).

The German capital of Berlin has recorded 6,458 COVID-19 cases.

Germany went into COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March and has been easing restrictions since late April. At the same time, the country extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of lockdown easing. Anti-lockdown protests have been ongoing in Germany amid the coronavirus-related restrictions, and the protesters claim that the measures are unconstitutional. In early May, more than 1,000 people in Berlin and approximately 10,000 people in Stuttgart protested the government's response to the health crisis.

