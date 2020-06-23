COVID-19 Tally in Germany Rises by 503 Over Past 24 Hours to 190,862 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Germany, which have been recorded since the beginning of the outbreak, has reached 190,862 after a daily increase of 503, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The death toll in the country has reached 8,895, with 10 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the institute said. On Monday, three new fatalities were reported. The total number of cured COVID-19 patients has topped 175,700.

Bavaria accounts for the bulk of Germany's COVID-19 cases (47,894), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (41,418) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,365). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 7,916 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.