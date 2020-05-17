UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Tally In Germany Rises By 583 Amid Loosening Of Lockdown Measures - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany has increased by 583 in the last 24 hours and 33 patients have passed away, the Robert Koch Institute, a part of the country's Health Ministry, said on Sunday, as Germany has been softening its coronavirus response measures.

On Saturday, the overall tally of cases was reported to have increased by 620 and the death toll grew by 57.

There have been a total of 174,355 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the epidemic, along with 7,914 deaths and over 153,000 recoveries.

Back in April, Germany reopened non-essential shops. Further restrictions, including those on playgrounds, museums and churches, were abandoned in late-April - early May.

World

