COVID-19 Tally in Germany Rises by 587 Over Past 24 Hours to 191,449 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Germany, which have been recorded since the beginning of the outbreak, has reached 191,449 after a daily increase of 587 (503 yesterday), the Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the country has reached 8,914, with 19 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the institute said. On Tuesday, 10 new fatalities were reported. The total number of cured COVID-19 patients has topped 176,300.

Bavaria accounts for the bulk of Germany's COVID-19 cases (47,995), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (41,678) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,409). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 7,975 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.