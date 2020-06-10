COVID-19 Tally in India Grows by Nearly Another 10,000 Exceeding 276,000 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has spiked by 9,985, almost the same as the record 9,987 increase detected a day prior, to a total of 276,583, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry announced on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has spiked by 9,985, almost the same as the record 9,987 increase detected a day prior, to a total of 276,583, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry announced on Wednesday.

There are currently 133,632 active cases and 135,206 patients have been discharged. The death toll has increased by 279 to 7,745.

In late May, India extended the self-isolation regime in the hardest-hit areas until June 30, while softening measures against the disease where the number of cases is minimal.