COVID-19 Tally in India Surpasses 85,000 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has spiked by 3,970 to 85,940, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Saturday, as the lockdown in the country is due to expire by the end of this week.

The Asian country has been demonstrating a steady growth in the number of cases with the cumulative tally reaching 81,970 cases on Friday and 78,003 cases the day before.

There are currently 53,035 people who are receiving treatment and 30,152 who have been discharged. The death toll has increased by 103 to 2,752.

The latest stage of the Indian quarantine is due to end on Sunday. There is a vigorous debate among states and the central government on what the country's next step should be.