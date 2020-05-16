UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In India Surpasses 85,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

COVID-19 Tally in India Surpasses 85,000 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has spiked by 3,970 to 85,940, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Saturday, as the lockdown in the country is due to expire by the end of this week

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has spiked by 3,970 to 85,940, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Saturday, as the lockdown in the country is due to expire by the end of this week.

The Asian country has been demonstrating a steady growth in the number of cases with the cumulative tally reaching 81,970 cases on Friday and 78,003 cases the day before.

There are currently 53,035 people who are receiving treatment and 30,152 who have been discharged. The death toll has increased by 103 to 2,752.

The latest stage of the Indian quarantine is due to end on Sunday. There is a vigorous debate among states and the central government on what the country's next step should be.

Related Topics

India Sunday Family Government Asia

Recent Stories

ISPR releases special documentary for awareness of ..

5 minutes ago

Iranian Representative to OPEC Dies From Brain Hem ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU-SDPI call for broader policy dialogue on educ ..

2 minutes ago

Athletics chief says sport could rebel against pan ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 834 deaths with 38, 896 cases of ..

28 minutes ago

Remote working set to stay post pandemic

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.