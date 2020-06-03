COVID-19 Tally in Iran Exceeds 160,000 Amid Recent Spike in New Cases - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased by 3,134, an upward trend compared to the previous day, thus surpassing 160,000, and the death toll now exceeds 8,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Wednesday, amid a spike in the coronavirus infection rate

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased by 3,134, an upward trend compared to the previous day, thus surpassing 160,000, and the death toll now exceeds 8,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Wednesday, amid a spike in the coronavirus infection rate.

On Tuesday, the daily increase was at 3,117.

"The country has a total of 160,696 coronavirus infection cases.

In the last 24 hours, we have been able to detect 3,134 new coronavirus cases. The good news is that 125,206 people have recovered," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network channel.

According to him, 70 new fatalities from COVID-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,012.

In the last month, the spread of COVID-19 in the country was marked by an ebb-and-flow dynamic, with spikes in new cases followed by lulls and vice versa.