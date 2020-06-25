COVID-19 Tally in Iran Increases by 2,595 Surpassing 215,000 - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased by 2,595, a bit more than the previous day, reaching 215,096, the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported on Thursday, citing Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

On Wednesday, the daily increase was at 2,531.

According to the spokeswoman, the death toll has grown by 134 and is now at 10,130.

Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities are planning to make masks mandatory in some areas of the country, President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with heads of the special committees on counteracting COVID-19 earlier in the day.

"The heads of Social-Security Committee and the Economic Committee, as well as the Health Committee of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus have prepared instructions about how and in what areas of the country the use of masks will be compulsory, which will be announced when approved by the national committee," Rouhani said.

He also noted the need to produce enough masks at a low price to sustain the new regulation.

The country experienced a massive spike in coronavirus cases in early June, which since then has translated into an increase of fatalities. For the second week, the country has seen the daily death toll exceed 100 almost every day.