UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In Iran Increases By 2,595 Surpassing 215,000 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

COVID-19 Tally in Iran Increases by 2,595 Surpassing 215,000 - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased by 2,595, a bit more than the previous day, reaching 215,096, the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported on Thursday, citing Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

On Wednesday, the daily increase was at 2,531.

According to the spokeswoman, the death toll has grown by 134 and is now at 10,130.

Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities are planning to make masks mandatory in some areas of the country, President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with heads of the special committees on counteracting COVID-19 earlier in the day.

"The heads of Social-Security Committee and the Economic Committee, as well as the Health Committee of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus have prepared instructions about how and in what areas of the country the use of masks will be compulsory, which will be announced when approved by the national committee," Rouhani said.

He also noted the need to produce enough masks at a low price to sustain the new regulation.

The country experienced a massive spike in coronavirus cases in early June, which since then has translated into an increase of fatalities. For the second week, the country has seen the daily death toll exceed 100 almost every day.

Related Topics

Iran Price June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

3 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.