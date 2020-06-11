COVID-19 Tally in Iran Tops 180,000 Cases With 2,238 Recorded Over Day - Health Ministry

Iran registered 2,238 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 180,156, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday, adding that about 142,700 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Iran registered 2,238 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 180,156, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday, adding that about 142,700 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to the spokeswoman, as broadcast by the IRINN channel, 78 people have died from the coronavirus complications in the preceding 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 8,584.

The number of new infections in Iran continues to stabilize after last week's record spike of 3,574 cases. Since then, the country has been reporting less than 3,000 cases a day.

Iranian authorities have explained the spike by more aggressive testing. According to the ministry, the country now conducts up to 25,000 tests daily.