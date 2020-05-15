COVID-19 Tally in Israel Grows by 10 Amid Lockdown Ease - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has increased by 10 to 16,589 overnight, the Health Ministry said on Friday, as the country gradually exits the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the disease.

There are 3,736 active coronavirus patients, 60 of which are in critical condition, according to the ministry. The death toll stands at 266, and the number of recoveries is at 12,587.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allowed children aged up to six to resume schooling beginning on Sunday, while students from grades 4-10 will continue their studies per a decision by the local authorities.