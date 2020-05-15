UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Tally In Kyrgyzstan Grows By 29, Numbers Show Downward Trend - Response Center

Fri 15th May 2020

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 29 in the last 24 hours, showing a downward trend amid the quarantine, while the death toll has increased by 2, the country's COVID-19 response center told Sputnik on Friday.

The previous daily increase was at 38

"As of May 15, 2020, 29 new COVID-19 cases have been registered across the republic," the center's representative said.

According to him, a 55-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman have passed away, while 10 people have been discharged from hospitals.

