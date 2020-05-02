COVID-19 Tally in Philippines Rises to Over 9,000, Death Toll Tops 600 - Health Ministry

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 08:28 PM
The Philippines confirmed 156 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 8,928, the Health Ministry said on Saturday
Twenty-four COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, and the overall death toll climbed to 603, according to the ministry.
The number of recoveries increased to 1,124, the health authorities added.