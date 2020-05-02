UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In Philippines Rises To Over 9,000, Death Toll Tops 600 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 08:28 PM

COVID-19 Tally in Philippines Rises to Over 9,000, Death Toll Tops 600 - Health Ministry

The Philippines confirmed 156 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 8,928, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Philippines confirmed 156 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 8,928, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Twenty-four COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, and the overall death toll climbed to 603, according to the ministry.

The number of recoveries increased to 1,124, the health authorities added.

Related Topics

Died Philippines Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tehran Believes Participants of Iran Deal to Speak ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar, Oman, Bahrain Confirm Over 900 COVID-19 Inf ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Spain Exceeds 25,000 - Heal ..

2 minutes ago

NAB will return like Tarzan after Ramazan: Sheikh ..

31 minutes ago

PM launches Web portal to help jobless people

48 minutes ago

Spain to Make Masks Obligatory in Public Transport ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.