COVID-19 Tally in Philippines Rises to Over 9,000, Death Toll Tops 600 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Philippines confirmed 156 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 8,928, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Twenty-four COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, and the overall death toll climbed to 603, according to the ministry.

The number of recoveries increased to 1,124, the health authorities added.