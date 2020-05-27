COVID-19 Tally in Philippines Surpasses 15,000 After Country Lifts Lockdown - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has increased by 380 to 15,049 over the past 24 hours, an upward trend compared to the previous day, with the death toll doing up to 904, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported 350 new cases.

The number of recoveries is 3,506.

The country lifted its lockdown measures on May 15.