UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In Philippines Surpasses 15,000 After Country Lifts Lockdown - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

COVID-19 Tally in Philippines Surpasses 15,000 After Country Lifts Lockdown - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has increased by 380 to 15,049 over the past 24 hours, an upward trend compared to the previous day, with the death toll doing up to 904, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported 350 new cases.

The number of recoveries is 3,506.

The country lifted its lockdown measures on May 15.

Related Topics

Philippines May

Recent Stories

Sharjah Museums Authority marks International Muse ..

1 minute ago

Police say  6 people killed in Saudi families fig ..

12 minutes ago

Palestine confirms eight new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Lockdown changed habits, preferences of consumers ..

1 hour ago

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 692 COVID-19 cases, 640 recoveries

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.