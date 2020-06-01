COVID-19 Tally in Philippines Surpasses 18,500 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has increased by 552 to 18,638 over the past 24 hours, a downward trend compared to the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has increased by 552 to 18,638 over the past 24 hours, a downward trend compared to the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, the ministry reported 862 new cases.

"As of 4PM today, June 1, 2020, the Department of Health reports the total number of COVID-19 cases at 18,638.

In addition to the 119 fresh cases, 433 late cases were also reported today. These came from the ongoing aggressive data reconciliation of cases by the Epidemiology Bureau and daily reports that were submitted late. The number of recoveries is 3,506," the ministry said on Facebook.

The death toll has increased by three to 960.

Earlier in the day, the country has lifted the lockdown in its capital of Manila, allowing operation of public transport and reopening of some businesses.