COVID-19 Tally in Poland Reaches 21,867 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Poland increased by 236 to 21,867 during the period from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll has increased by 6 to 1,013. On Monday, Poland reported zero COVID-19 fatalities for the first time since late March.

To date, 2,171 patients have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, while the number of recoveries is at 10,020.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Romania has increased by 146 to 18,429, and the death toll has reached 1,210 people, the Digi 24 tv channel reported on Tuesday, citing the government's strategic communications group on the epidemic.

A previous situation report showed a total of 18,283 confirmed cases and 1,193 fatalities.

According to the broadcaster, 11,874 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.