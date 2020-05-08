UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In Portugal Up By 553 To 27,268, Death Toll Reaches 1,114 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:18 PM

COVID-19 Tally in Portugal Up by 553 to 27,268, Death Toll Reaches 1,114 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Portugal has increased by 553 to 27,268 over the past 24 hours, while the number of fatalities has grown by nine to 1,114, the Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Portugal has increased by 553 to 27,268 over the past 24 hours, while the number of fatalities has grown by nine to 1,114, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The previous reports indicated that there were 26,715 COVID-19 cases and 1,105 related deaths.

According to the ministry, a total of 164 people have recovered over the past day, and the overall number of those recovered from the disease amounts to 2,422.

On April 30, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced that a high alert regime instead of the state of emergency would be in place across the country starting from May 4, marking a gradual easing of quarantine measures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alert Portugal April May From

Recent Stories

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

3 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

19 minutes ago

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

44 minutes ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

44 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

51 minutes ago

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.