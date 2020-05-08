COVID-19 Tally in Portugal Up by 553 to 27,268, Death Toll Reaches 1,114 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Portugal has increased by 553 to 27,268 over the past 24 hours, while the number of fatalities has grown by nine to 1,114, the Health Ministry said on Friday

The previous reports indicated that there were 26,715 COVID-19 cases and 1,105 related deaths.

According to the ministry, a total of 164 people have recovered over the past day, and the overall number of those recovered from the disease amounts to 2,422.

On April 30, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced that a high alert regime instead of the state of emergency would be in place across the country starting from May 4, marking a gradual easing of quarantine measures.