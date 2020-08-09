COVID-19 Tally in Russia Increases by 5,189 to 887,536 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 5,189 to 887,536 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been 5,189 [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 84 regions, including 1,382 detected cases (26.

6%) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 887,536.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 0.6 percent.