UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In Russia Increases By 5,189 To 887,536 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

COVID-19 Tally in Russia Increases by 5,189 to 887,536 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 5,189 to 887,536 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been 5,189 [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 84 regions, including 1,382 detected cases (26.

6%) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 887,536.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 0.6 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

12 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

12 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

12 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.