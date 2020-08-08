UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Tally In Russia Increases By 5,212 To 882,347 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 53 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

COVID-19 Tally in Russia Increases by 5,212 to 882,347 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 5,212 to 882,347 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been 5,212[newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 85 regions, including 1,334 detected cases (25.

6%) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 882,347.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 0.6 percent.

