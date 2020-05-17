COVID-19 Tally in Russia Increases by 9,709 to 281,752 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 9,709 to 281,752 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been 9,709 [newly] confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in 85 regions, including 4,116 detected cases (42.

4%) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total of confirmed cases reached 281,752 in 85 regions.

The number of recoveries has increased by 4,207 to 67,373.

"In the last 24 hours, 94 people died ... 2,631 people have died during the entire period," the center added.

The largest number of new cases, 3,855, has been detected in Moscow, followed by the Moscow Region and St. Petersburg with 907 and 451 cases, respectively.