COVID-19 Tally in Russia Increases by Record 18,665 to 1,636,781 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by record 18,665 to 1,636,781 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

The last such record was registered on Friday at 18,283.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been 18,665 [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 85 regions, including 4,640 detected cases (24.9 percent) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 1,636,781.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 1.2 percent.