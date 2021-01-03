COVID-19 Tally in Russia Increases by Record 24,150 to 3,236,787 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 24,150 to 3,236,787 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been 24,150 [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 84 regions, including 2,613 detected cases (10.

8 percent) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 3,236,787.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 0.8 percent.