COVID-19 Tally in Russian Armed Forces Rises to 1,689 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A total of 1,689 Russian servicemen, as well as 1,224 students of military academies, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the epidemic, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"During blanket testing in the Russian armed forces in the period between March and May 11 this year ... 1,689 military personnel have tested positive. Of them, 373 people are being treated in the Defense Ministry's hospitals, 622 people in isolation units in places of their service, 20 people in medical facilities of the civilian health care system, and 674 in self-isolation at home," the ministry said.

Three servicemen are in critical condition.

Thirteen others are in moderately grave condition, and the rest are experiencing no symptoms. A total of 411 service members have recovered.

"The number of servicemen, including cadets, among those military university students tested positive is at 1,224. Of them, 333 people are being treated in the Defense Ministry's hospitals, 732 people in isolation units in places of their service, 38 people in medical facilities of the civilian health care system, and 121 in self-isolation at home," the ministry said.

Russia has confirmed a total of 221,344 cases across the country, with the death toll of 2,009.