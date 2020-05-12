UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In Russian Armed Forces Rises To 1,689 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

COVID-19 Tally in Russian Armed Forces Rises to 1,689 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A total of 1,689 Russian servicemen, as well as 1,224 students of military academies, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the epidemic, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"During blanket testing in the Russian armed forces in the period between March and May 11 this year ... 1,689 military personnel have tested positive. Of them, 373 people are being treated in the Defense Ministry's hospitals, 622 people in isolation units in places of their service, 20 people in medical facilities of the civilian health care system, and 674 in self-isolation at home," the ministry said.

Three servicemen are in critical condition.

Thirteen others are in moderately grave condition, and the rest are experiencing no symptoms. A total of 411 service members have recovered.

"The number of servicemen, including cadets, among those military university students tested positive is at 1,224. Of them, 333 people are being treated in the Defense Ministry's hospitals, 732 people in isolation units in places of their service, 38 people in medical facilities of the civilian health care system, and 121 in self-isolation at home," the ministry said.

Russia has confirmed a total of 221,344 cases across the country, with the death toll of 2,009.

Related Topics

Russia March May

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

41 minutes ago

UAE underlines commitment to fighting COVID-19, pr ..

56 minutes ago

Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 5,381, 680 new case ..

1 hour ago

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

1 hour ago

Murad Saeed demands commission on hunger, poverty ..

31 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.