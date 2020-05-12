UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In Russian Armed Forces Rises By 20 To 1,709 - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

COVID-19 Tally in Russian Armed Forces Rises by 20 to 1,709 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A total of 1,709 Russian service members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the epidemic, 20 in the past day, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry reported about 1,689 cases of infection.

"At least 1,709 servicemen have tested positive [for COVID-19] in the departments of the military command, associations, formations and military units.

Of them, 374 people are being treated in the Defense Ministry's hospitals, 624 people in isolation units in places of their service, 20 people in medical facilities of the civilian health care system, and 691 in self-isolation at home," the ministry said.

Moreover, 1,205 students of military academies have contacted COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

In addition, 389 COVID-19 carriers have been identified among civilian personnel of the armed forces.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

39 minutes ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

39 minutes ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

54 minutes ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

1 hour ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

1 hour ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.