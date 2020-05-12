COVID-19 Tally in Russian Armed Forces Rises by 20 to 1,709 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A total of 1,709 Russian service members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the epidemic, 20 in the past day, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry reported about 1,689 cases of infection.

"At least 1,709 servicemen have tested positive [for COVID-19] in the departments of the military command, associations, formations and military units.

Of them, 374 people are being treated in the Defense Ministry's hospitals, 624 people in isolation units in places of their service, 20 people in medical facilities of the civilian health care system, and 691 in self-isolation at home," the ministry said.

Moreover, 1,205 students of military academies have contacted COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

In addition, 389 COVID-19 carriers have been identified among civilian personnel of the armed forces.