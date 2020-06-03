COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Exceeds 36,000 Amid Lockdown Ease - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by 569 to 36,405, showing an upward trend compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday as the country begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by 569 to 36,405, showing an upward trend compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday as the country begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown.

On Tuesday, the daily increase was 544.

"As of 3 June 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 569 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Based on our investigations so far, there are seven cases in the community, of whom one is a Singaporean/Permanent Resident and six are Work Pass holders," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Singapore started the first phase of lifting its shutdown measures, which will be followed by the next stage after a government review in mid-June.