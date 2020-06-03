UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In Singapore Exceeds 36,000 Amid Lockdown Ease - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:53 PM

COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Exceeds 36,000 Amid Lockdown Ease - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by 569 to 36,405, showing an upward trend compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday as the country begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by 569 to 36,405, showing an upward trend compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday as the country begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown.

On Tuesday, the daily increase was 544.

"As of 3 June 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 569 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Based on our investigations so far, there are seven cases in the community, of whom one is a Singaporean/Permanent Resident and six are Work Pass holders," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Singapore started the first phase of lifting its shutdown measures, which will be followed by the next stage after a government review in mid-June.

Related Topics

Singapore June 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

11 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Parliament Passes ..

3 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Calls on Malawi to Guarantee ..

3 minutes ago

ACE arrests 4 including patwari for land fraud

3 minutes ago

Commissioner office acts role model against corona ..

40 seconds ago

Tokyo Regrets Seoul's Plan to Reopen WTO Complaint ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.